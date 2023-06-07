By David Laycock • 07 June 2023 • 11:40

Spanish Motorcyclist Raul Torras Martinez dies at Isle of Man TT Credit: Isle of Man TT Races/ Twitter

Raul Torras Martinez, 46, died yesterday, June 6, in the opening Supertwin Race of the year. The crash took at the Isle of Man TT place at Alpine, between the 16th and 17th mile of the race.

Martinez, an experienced rider was on his last lap of a three-lap race when the tragic incident took place. The organisers of the event praised him in a statement, as reported by Sky News:

“Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year’s Supertwin Race.

“He recorded his fastest-ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock Race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish. Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT course.”

Martinez earned 18 trophies in his 21 TT races and will be remembered as a popular man with an infectious smile.

Of course, motorbike racing comes with inherent risks and while trying to make the event as safe as possible, the organisers say that the risk is part of the challenge the riders sign up for.

Isle of Man TT Races posted an official statement on Twitter reading:

“STATEMENT: RAUL TORRAS MARTINEZ It is with great sadness that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm the loss of Raul Torras Martinez following an incident on the final lap of today’s Supertwin Race. Our heartfelt condolences go to Raul’s family, loved ones, and friends.”

STATEMENT: RAUL TORRAS MARTINEZ It is with great sadness that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm the loss of Raul Torras Martinez following an incident on the final of lap of today's Supertwin Race. Our heartfelt condolences go to Raul’s family, loved ones, and friends. pic.twitter.com/5gV3Lf8Fgn — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) June 6, 2023

The iconic motorsports event, which has seen its share of seemingly unavoidable injuries of fatalities over the years, is a two-week annual event that attracts riders and fans from all over the world.

Some think the death toll is far too high though, with Hadlee Simons posting this on Twitter:

“Oh hey, another Isle of Man TT event, another fatality. It honestly can’t keep going on in its current guise. Six racers died in last year’s running and ~40 in the last decade.”

Oh hey, another Isle of Man TT event, another fatality. It honestly can't keep going on in its current guise. Six racers died in last year's running and ~40 in the last decade. https://t.co/iI4112ZV20 — Hadlee Simons (@HadleeSimons) June 7, 2023

But there are many still willing to take the risk for the thrill and glory of competing in this much-loved event.