Axarquia NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquia region

By Betty Henderson • 08 June 2023 • 11:00

The Torrox Tornadoes Walking Football Club played valiantly but it wasn't meant to be. Photo credit: Steve Lynton

Taize Prayer

LUX Mundi Ecumenical Centre Torre del Mar invites the community to join in a spiritual experience on Friday, June 23 at a Taize Prayer event. The event will take place after mass at the Parish Church of San Andrés.

Proud progress

TORROX Tornadoes Walking Football Club fought in the Cooltec Charity Cup on Saturday, June 4. They reached the final, but were pipped to the post. With just 9 months of experience, their continuous improvement fills supporters with pride.

Job joy

AXARQUIA celebrates a triumph over unemployment as June begins with 265 fewer unemployed people in the region. The shining star in the figures was Nerja, boasting an impressive 9.17 per cent decrease in unemployment, or 149 less unemployed people.

On board

THE ‘Andalucian Entrepreneur Bus’ is set to arrive in Velez-Malaga on Thursday, June 29 to boost entrepreneurship and business development. Employment experts will offer personalised advice, on topics including digitalisation and the green economy for entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Shore safety

RINCON de La Victoria’s ‘Enjoy the Beach’ programme is set to ensure an inclusive beach experience for disabled and elderly people over the summer. Thanks to the support of the local Red Cross, around 300 people are expected to benefit.

Water worries

EMERGENCY measures are underway to improve water quality in La Viñuela reservoir. With historic low levels, rising temperatures threaten supply to several towns. The latest report on water supplies showed a slight improvement but figures remain concerning.