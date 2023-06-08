By David Laycock • 08 June 2023 • 9:43

Bob Dylan avoids audience interactions and playing any classics in Madrid Credit: Cristian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Bob Dylan took to the stage last night, June 7, at the Noches del Botánico, Madrid for a nearly two-hour performance in which he managed to avoid playing any of his best-known songs, in a sombre but poignant show.

With no sign of classics like Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door or Blowin’ in the Wind, Dylan, 82 never once strummed a guitar or blew a harmonica, seemingly wishing to move forward and avoid pigeon-holing even in his advanced years.

His voice is lower, with more of a croak than a twang as he is remembered on many of the avoided classics and maybe that is the point. Dylan has always been a storyteller and his messages always rang true. He is no longer that young man and his always thoughtful worldview might well be at a different place.

The stage at the Real Botanical Gardens in Madrid, where they are hosting a wide variety of music events, was kept sombre and basic. Dylan himself was located a way back from the front of the stage and accompanied by a skilled band. This was the first of 12 shows he will perform in Spain.

The Noches del Botánico posted their summer events calender on Twitter showing just how broad a range of great acts they will be hosting. They said:

“Here is your poster for the seventh edition of Noches del Botánico! Tickets available from March 8, at nochesdelbotanico.com and in the sales channels of El Corte Inglés.”

¡Ya es vuestro el cartel de la séptima edición de Noches del Botánico! 🔥🙌 Entradas disponibles a partir del 08 de marzo en https://t.co/QmhemfGKpI y en los canales de venta de El Corte Inglés 🔜🎟️ En qué concierto te vemos? 😉👇 pic.twitter.com/nCqixaeoRy — Noches del Botánico (@nochesbotanico) March 2, 2023

Mobile phones were also prohibited for Dylan’s show, which was an intimate, bluesy affair mainly featuring recent works from his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways. In keeping with the album title, Dylan’s imperfections didn’t hinder his convincing and inevitably unique performance.

On the sparsely lit and decorated stage, he dipped into some other material from previous albums as well as playing a cover of Buddy Holly’s Not Fade Away. All were delivered in his typically distinctive and intelligent, worldly style and true Dylan fans would never expect a greatest-hits tour.

The 2,200 fans in attendance got exactly what they have come to expect from a Bob Dylan performance. He is a true artist, who never bows to expectations and whose advancing years will never stop him from growing musically.