Price to pay: EU countries may face penalties for refusing to host migrants

By Betty Henderson • 10 June 2023 • 11:00
EU leaders want to alleviate migration pressure.
Photo credit: European Commission
IN A bold move to address the strain on southern European countries like Italy and Greece, EU member states that refuse to host migrants or asylum seekers may be hit with hefty penalties of up to €20,000 per migrant.
This controversial proposal on migrants was the topic of discussion at a crucial meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday, June 8 where Home Affairs ministers from the 27 member states gathered.
The proposals also include incentives for frontline countries to receive migrants, including Spain, Italy, Malta, Greece, and Cyprus, by placing limits on the ‘Dublin regulation’.
The plans, including a relocation scheme for more than 100,000 refugees annually, have already sparked intense debate. Countries on the EU border, including Poland and Hungary, are grappling with the challenge of how to sell these proposals to their residents.
The proposals aim to achieve fairer distribution of responsibilities towards migrants and respond to the pleas of Italy and Greece for more unity within the EU and more support. Poland has already voiced its opposition to compulsory relocation, describing it as an ineffective solution.
Diplomats have adopted a cautious approach, slowly working towards consensus, but the end policy remains far from clear.
