Sip sip, hooray: New report reveals where Spain’s best drinking water is

By Betty Henderson • 10 June 2023 • 16:22

The OCU aims to help consumers to make wise spending decisions. Photo credit: OCU

QUENCH your curiosity with this H2O update! A report by the Spanish Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) found that the country’s clearest tap water can be found in the north and west of the country.

So, which cities take the crown for the best tap water? While Madrid is renowned for having excellent tap water, other contenders steal the spotlight in the water report. The report was released back in March but made headlines on Thursday, June 8 as consumers begin looking towards the summer.

As well as detailed information about water in different regions in Spain, the report also features a handy map showing the characteristics of water in different regions of the country.

The best performers

The northern cities of Burgos, Vigo, and San Sebastian take the top position in the report, offering a truly satisfying sip. Las Palmas also received a mention for its crystal clear water.

The worst performers

On the other hand, Zaragoza, Ciudad Real, Palma de Mallorca, Huelva, and Barcelona struggled to win over discerning critics from the OCU.

Despite this, Spain’s tap water quality is closely monitored to ensure it meets the highest standards. Rigorous testing and strict regulations guarantee that the water flowing from taps across the country is safe and healthy for consumption.

Tap water or bottled water?

According to the OCU, tap water also reigns supreme over its bottled counterparts in both cost and quality.

However, many consumers still opt for bottled water due to the unappealing taste or hardness of their local tap water. The hardness factor, caused by substances like calcium, salts, and contaminants, determines whether the water leaves a bitter aftertaste.

So if you’re seeking a refreshing sip, you know where to head!