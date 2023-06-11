By David Laycock • 11 June 2023 • 16:01

BREAKING: Boat fire on the Red Sea with three Britons missing

Footage has emerged of a tourist boat catching fire in the Red Sea near Egypt today, June 11, leaving three British passengers missing.

Sky News showed a video of the rescue on Twitter, saying: “A video has emerged of a diving boat caught on fire in the Red Sea off Egypt’s coast. A search is now underway for three missing British passengers.”

RTwenty-four people were rescued from the boat, with fire which took place around 6:30 am local time believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The boat was a diving boat on a small cruise. It had left Port Ghalib on June 6, but wasn’t due back until tomorrow. A total of 15 Brits were known to have been on board with 29 people including crew thought to be onboard.

The Red Sea is popular for diving trips so this particular incident could be quite harmful to the local economy, with British tourists in particular being partial to diving in this area. As well as a search for those missing, an investigation into the circumstances around the disaster has been launched. Support for those involved has been pledged by the British Foreign Office as the search continues for those missing. We will keep you up to date as more information emerges.