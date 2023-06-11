Mossos officers arrest three men for theft of a luxury €500,000 watch in Barcelona

Officers from the Generalitat-Mossos d’Esquadra arrested three men in the city of Barcelona on June 9. They were suspected of being the alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with violence and minor injuries.

The arrests were carried out in a joint investigation with the National Police. On June 8, those arrested had stolen a luxury watch valued at €500,000 from a man as he was leaving a restaurant in Barcelona, according to a statement issued by the force.

On June 7, the Barcelona National Police notified the Mossos of the arrival of three men from Italy who specialised in the theft of luxury watches.

Based on the information available, officers from the Territorial Unit for Multirecidivists and the Regional Investigation Group called ‘Titani’ launched an operation to locate the thieves.

As a result of these investigations, on June 8, they quickly learned that the suspects had travelled to the centre of Barcelona where they had rented a scooter-type motorcycle.

It was discovered later that same afternoon that two of the thieves had approached a man at the exit of a luxury restaurant. They subsequently stole a watch valued at €500,000 and fled the area at high speed.

An apartment where the thieves were staying in the Hospitalet de Llobregat district was soon located. Two of the suspects were observed arriving there. At 00:45 on June 9, the three criminals left the property, at which point, the Mossos officers were able to arrest them.

The Court of Guard in Hospitalet authorised an entry and search of the apartment. Mossos and National Police officers participated and were able to locate and recover the stolen watch.

In addition, they found the clothes that the perpetrators were known to have been wearing at the time of the theft. The rented motorcycle used during the robbery was also quickly located.

It had been abandoned between the apartment and the area where the crime was committed. Once located, the bike was confiscated.

The stolen watch has since been returned to the victim. Those arrested were brought before the court on June 10 where the judge sentenced two of them to prison.