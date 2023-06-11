VIDEO: Military musician faints in rehearsal for next weekend’s Trooping The Colour

By David Laycock • 11 June 2023 • 15:25

VIDEO: Military musician faints in rehearsal for next weekend's Trooping The Colours Credit: Jon Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The trombonist from the Massed Bands of the Household Division, wasn’t the only musician to faint yesterday, June 10, as his heavy uniform and busby, the exertion of playing a wind instrument and the extreme British summer so far got the better of him.

The brave and patriotic individual in the video even attempts to continue after passing out and regaining consciousness, but he was wisely led away for medical attention.

BBC News posted a video of the incident on Twitter saying: “Trombonist soldier tries to play on after fainting in London heat”.

Trombonist soldier tries to play on after fainting in London heat https://t.co/MArCkg9vbD pic.twitter.com/6znfwBQrF5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 11, 2023

Prince William showed his gratitude for all the soldiers’ efforts in such difficult conditions saying on Twitter: ” A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W”.

A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

He also Tweeted showinbg some wonderful pictures of the rehearsal, saying: “Conducting the Colonel’s Review of the King’s Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions.”

Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions. pic.twitter.com/IRuFjqyoeD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

The Trooping the Colour ceremony is performed annually in the UK, in a march from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade in St James’s Park. Similar events are held in commonwealth countries, celebrating the UK Monarch’s official birthday.

The ceremony is due to happen next Saturday, June 17, and will feature King Charles inspecting his troops which consist of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Around 400 musicians like the one seen passing out in the video will be involved, in a ceremony that will include a 41-gun salute and a Royal Air Force flyover.

With temperatures in London next Saturday still forecast to be in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius, we hope that the parade will take place without too many capitulating to the heat.