Yellow alert for heavy rain extended to warn of hail in the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 18:39

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

Atmospheric instability will continue to affect the Valencian Community, bringing more rain over the next few days.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has extended the yellow alert for: “locally heavy showers and rains and hail” for much of this Sunday, June 11, in the interior of Valencia and Castellón.

In a tweet less than one hour ago, the weather experts reported: “Three storm pockets at this time. The most intense in the Camp de Túria and, above all, in l’Alt Millars, where there is probable hail, lots of lightning, and a very strong intensity of precipitation”.

Tres focos de tormenta a esta hora. Los más intensos en el Camp de Túria y, sobre todo, en l'Alt Millars, donde hay granizo probable, muchos rayos e intensidad muy fuerte de precipitación. pic.twitter.com/3U5E49GCid — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 11, 2023

However, despite the rain, temperatures are expected to remain close to 30ºC, a value typical of the summer months in Spain.

11/06 11:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/jZkhpNpz0k — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) June 11, 2023

Monday, June 12

Monday will begin with a slightly cloudy sky with intervals of low clouds in parts of the coast in the early hours. By midday, this will turn into showers in the interior, accompanied by occasional storms that can be locally strong and with hail in Castellón and Valencia. Temperatures will remain stable.

Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday will start with cloudy intervals that, according to the AEMET forecasts, will give way to generalised showers and storms throughout the day.

These could become strong and persistent in some areas with hail also falling at times. Minimum temperatures will not vary much, while the maximum will drop across the board.

Wednesday, June 14

Within a margin of uncertainty, AEMET pointed to a possible stabilisation of the weather on Wednesday 14. Skies could still be cloudy and there is a low probability of some occasional rainfall. Minimum temperatures should remain unchanged while the maximums are predicted to rise.

Thursday, June 15

Thursday’s outlook is pretty similar to that of the previous day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to rise, possibly finally signalling the start of summer.