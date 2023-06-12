A cut above the rest: OAK Firehouse & Cocktail steakhouse opens in Puerto Banus

By Betty Henderson • 12 June 2023 • 15:18

Designer Fahad Bakalla brought a vision to life. Photo credit: EWN Media Group

OAK Firehouse & Cocktail, the latest addition to Marbella’s culinary landscape, is attracting lots of attention thanks to its unique dining concept.

The restaurant, formerly known as ‘The Social’, OAK Firehouse & Cocktail by La Sala opened its doors on Friday, June 9, after rebranding and a new design.

The design

Renowned designer Fahad Bakalla, under the guidance of Justin Marsden, tastefully created an ambiance that is both inviting and visually striking.

The newly-opened steakhouse combines elements of rustic charm and modern style. Nestled in a picturesque al fresco setting against the backdrop of La Concha, OAK Firehouse & Cocktail offers a dining experience that is both tranquil and aesthetically pleasing.

At OAK, the team also aims to create an enjoyable experience that can be savoured and enjoyed throughout the whole evening. Guests are encouraged to relish the atmosphere.

The opening

The re-opening night was nothing short of spectacular, with a full house of diners and an incredible lineup of entertainment. From the enchanting saxophone melodies of Joe West to beautiful performances by Nikki and Paul Maxwell, the atmosphere was electric.

The experience

The menu features ethically sourced meats, carefully selected for their quality and flavour, and cooked to perfection on an aged oak covered grill. This unique cooking method infuses the dishes with a subtle smoky taste that enhances the natural flavours of the ingredients.

A comfortable cocktail area invites guests to unwind under a beautifully crafted wooden sculpture, enhancing the warm and inviting atmosphere. Guests can choose from a selection of premium wines and handcrafted cocktails on the drinks menu.

With its promise of culinary excellence, stunning ambiance, and warm hospitality, OAK Firehouse & Cocktail is a must-visit in Marbella’s culinary scene.