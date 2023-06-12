Andy Murrays wins Surbiton Trophy in Wimbledon preparation

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 June 2023 • 13:40

Andy Murray continued his Wimbledon preparations in the perfect way possible by lifting silverware on home soil since 2016 as he breezed past Jurij Rodionov.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has had a torrid time of things over the last few years with his last victory at the famous tennis club with several injuries and poor forms seeing him drop well off the standard of other competitors such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Murray has been dealing with issues in his knees and back over the years requiring numerous operations just to help him get back on the court, so British fans will be excited to see him in some good form heading into the summer.

While a lot of the big-name tennis players were over in Paris taking part in Roland Garros – the famous clay-court tournament – Murray stayed at home to get some practice on grass and it has certainly paid off for him.

This is because he breezed his way to the final and comfortably beat Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 and thus, earned himself a seeded spot in Wimbledon, meaning his route to a potential final should, in theory, be easier than in previous years.

You absolutely LOVE to see it 🤩🏆@andy_murray is your Lexus Surbiton Trophy champion#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/uN9VpyhS1q — LTA (@the_LTA) June 11, 2023

It was indeed the first time Murray had won a tournament on grass since his famous victory in 2016 at the All-England club which points towards him potentially making himself a threat later this month when the tournament kicks off.

Andy Murray victorious at Surbiton

While Murray’s shot selection were very impressive and showed signs of him getting back to something of his best, it was the consistency and ferociousness of his first serves that proved to be a huge issue for Rodionov all afternoon.

The match was indeed halted halfway through because of a sudden downpour in Surbiton – largely down to the sweltering temperatures that had proceeded in days gone by – but that break seemed to only fuel Murray on through until the end.

Murray – as always – will be backed by a raucous home crowd at Wimbledon over the coming weeks and will be excited to show he’s not there to just make up the numbers and that the former number 1 can be a serious player on grass once again.