Health warning in Spain for sanitary products detected with fake CE markings

By Chris King • 13 June 2023 • 0:34
Image of CE marking on a product.
Credit: Twitter@AEMPSGOB
An alert has been issued by AEMPS, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, over the detection of a false CE certificate marking.
This labelling has been used to market health products in Spain without proper authorisation the government department explained in a statement on Thursday, June 8.
⚠️ La AEMPS informa sobre la detección de un certificado de marcado CE falso de la empresa Prolinx GmbH
➡️ Los productos afectados son tensiómetros, termómetros, succionador, nebulizadores, 'doppler' digital a color y audífonos de este fabricante
🔗 https://t.co/VGSoFhZHGo pic.twitter.com/aBjEps6bIc
— AEMPS (@AEMPSGOB) June 12, 2023
⚠️ La AEMPS informa sobre la detección de un certificado de marcado CE falso de la empresa Prolinx GmbH
➡️ Los productos afectados son tensiómetros, termómetros, succionador, nebulizadores, 'doppler' digital a color y audífonos de este fabricante
🔗 https://t.co/VGSoFhZHGo pic.twitter.com/aBjEps6bIc
— AEMPS (@AEMPSGOB) June 12, 2023
The counterfeit notice was communicated to Spain’s Ministry of Health by the German health authorities.
‘A false CE marking certificate with number 0483/N50569-14-7 has been detected, from the German notified body MDC Medical Device Certification GmbH, whose identification number is 0483 for the manufacturer Prolinx GmbH’, said the AEMPS statement.
It detailed that the products in question included: “blood pressure monitors, thermometers, a suction machine, nebulisers, digital colour Doppler and headphones’.
The certificate had an issuance date of December 8, 2019, with an expiration date of July 2, 2023. AEMPS added that the order was issued for ‘market control purposes’ so that the corresponding authorities could proceed to take the relevant measures.
A CE marking is globally recognised as a symbol used on commercial products to show that the manufacturer or importer affirms the goods’ conformity with European health, safety, and environmental protection standards.
Having a CE label does not make is not a brand of origin. In other words, it does not mean that it has been manufactured in the European Union.
Rather, it implies that the product that has been placed on the EU market complies with European safety legislation. CE is an abbreviation of ‘conformité européenne”, which is French for ‘European conformity’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.