Lowest drinking rate in Spain

THE Balearic Islands is the Spanish region with the lowest rate of alcohol consumption by residents.
According to the latest edition of the ‘Survey on alcohol and other drugs in Spain’ (Edades), just under 55 per cent of the Balearic population drink alcohol at least once a month.
The figure is 10 percentage points lower than the national average.
On the other end of the scale, the Valencian Community has the highest consumption percentage with 73.3 per cent of people questioned admitting to drinking alcohol at least once a month.
Analysts reveal that all indicators of alcohol consumption have dropped in the Balearic Islands over the last decade – the only Spanish region where this has occurred.
Among the reasons for the downward trend is the creation of the Platform for Quality Leisure, the only entity of its kind in the country to unite associations and institutions across the board to encourage healthier leisure activities.
