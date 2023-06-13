Passing on the baton: Nerja Anglican Church seeks new manager

By Betty Henderson • 13 June 2023 • 13:13

Diane and Brian Elliott have done a sterling job at the church. Photo credit: Laurie Bidwell

THE Nerja and Almunecar Anglican Church charity shop on Calle Malaga in Nerja is seeking fresh faces to take charge.

Diane and Brian Elliott, the current joint managers, decided it’s time to pass on their responsibilities at the church charity shop. The pair stepped down after nearly seven years of service on Friday, June 9.

After years at the helm, Diane and Brian reflected on their journey. “We have enjoyed working with our team of volunteers in the shop but it’s not been without its challenges along the way,” Brian shared. “Covid was our most testing time”, he added, saying that the shop’s forced closure created difficulties.

Diane highlighted the value of donations, saying “We are very grateful for the steady stream of donations to the shop. This helps folk pass on items they no longer need”.

The church expressed their appreciation to the pair for their tireless work. The pair are a valuable asset to Nerja and Almunecar Anglican Church which, as well as being a place of worship, provides valuable support to the community.

This part-time, unpaid role offers a unique opportunity for someone to make a difference in the community.

The ideal candidate should have experience in retail and managing staff or volunteers. The shop opens from 10am to 1:30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Church Warden John Hodgson for further details or to express their interest: 665534373.