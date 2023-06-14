Celtic in advanced talks with 50 y/o out-of-work-boss

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 14 June 2023 • 15:15

Celtic are now in advanced negotiations with their former manager Brendan Rodgers about replacing Ange Postecoglou ahead of the new season.

The Bhoys have been locked in discussions and talks with several candidates to replace Postecoglou including the likes of Rodgers, Daniel Farke, and Jesse Marsch, although they appear to have now settled on the former.

Before Postecoglou, Rodgers was the last manager to achieve the historic treble feat and in fact, the Northern Irish boss managed to do it in back-to-back seasons.

The former Celtic boss managed to go unbeaten in one of those treble-winning seasons, such was the impressive football clinical nature he implemented at Paradise, although issues off the pitch have slightly tainted his legacy.

Rodgers closing in on Celtic return

Rodgers decided to depart Celtic midway through what was set to be a successful season, for Leicester City in the Premier League, despite having previously spoken about how he was a Celtic fan himself and was fully immersed in the idea of working and living in Glasgow.

Celtic will be keen to get a manager in as soon as possible with the transfer window now officially open, especially when they see their city and league rivals already making moves in the market, they can’t afford to lose their manager and ground in the upcoming title race.

Bhoys hoping for immediate impact

It certainly wasn’t an easy race for Celtic to get the services of Rodgers as former Premier League outfit Leeds United were seriously intrigued by Rodgers, although the Bhoys being able to offer a genuine chance of silverware and Champions League football, appears to have been enough.

However, it isn’t all a feel-good story about Rodgers wanting to make a return and amend the relationships he broke last time by winning silverware, it’s been reported that he demanded a monster contract offer, so is now set to become the highest-paid manager in Celtic’s history.