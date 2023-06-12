Celtic hold initial talks with out-of-work manager

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 June 2023 • 9:10

An Aerial shot of Paradise, Celtic's ground

Celtic are said to have already held talks with former Premier League and Bundesliga manager, Daniel Farke about the club’s vacant managerial role.

The Bhoys were dealt a major summer blow just days after their historic eighth treble when Tottenham Hotspur managed to lure Ange Postecoglou away from Paradise, leaving them managerless heading into the transfer window.

Many names have been mentioned as the Australian’s possible replacement including former manager Brenden Rodgers, failed ex-Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch and now Farke appears to be the latest name on everyone’s lips.

Farke has had a rather successful time as manager, although he did constantly struggle to keep Norwich City in the Premier League, despite often winning the Championship and earning promotion at ease.

However, after his spell with the Canaries, he moved to Russia with Krasnodor, only to never manage a game due to the invasion of Ukraine and most recently he flopped with Borussia Monchengladbach being sacked after just one campaign.

Celtic in talks with Daniel Farke

Despite his clear failings at clubs when tasked with challenging the very best, Celtic appear keen on the German and believe he could be the man to lead them to more domestic glory as well as advance in the Champions League next season.

However, the Bhoys may well have to move quickly to land the German with Leeds’ new owners – 49ers Enterprise – seemingly keen on talking to the former Norwich man about helping to get them out of the Championship.

Farke is a wanted man by clubs

It is certainly a name that’s come extremely left-field from Celtic, although very few had heard of Postecoglou – let alone thought he was good enough for the Bhoys – so perhaps letting the board scout out their next coach and putting faith in them could be the best way to go about things.

If Farke was offered both jobs at Celtic and Leeds respectively, it would b interesting to see who he’d choose with the former having Champions League football to offer as well as a good chance of winning silverware, but the attraction of managing a club like Leeds with the potential getting into the Premier League could be too great to turn down.