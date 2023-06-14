Lunching with heroes: Royal British Legion to hold Armed Forces Lunch

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 17:17

The RBL in Nerja is a generous group. Photo credit: Royal British Legion Nerja

THE Royal British Legion in Nerja will mark Armed Forces Day on Thursday, June 22 with a fantastic Armed Forces Lunch.

The lunch event is set to take place at Al Andalus Hotel in Maro and will see the group pay tribute to former and current servicepeople.

The lunch serves as a sincere recognition of the sacrifices and unwavering commitment displayed by our servicemen and women. Members of the armed forces are invited to come along and proudly display their medals and awards at the lunch.

Major Del Hamilton, the Commanding Officer of the Personnel Recovery Centre, and his wife Tina, will be the guests of honour at the lunch.

In a gesture of appreciation, the RBL is set to present Major Hamilton with a monetary donation for the Personnel Recovery Centre, thanks to hard work and generosity of its members and supporters throughout the year.

Lunch will begin at 1pm with a welcome reception before a delicious menu is served. Wine and water are available throughout.

Tickets for the lunch are priced at €17 for members and €19 for non-members. Guests are requested to RSVP by contacting Kim: kim_bowe1@hotmail.com.