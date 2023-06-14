On your marks: Montemar Urban Mile race to hit Torremolinos this Sunday

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 9:35

The race always sees an excellent turn out. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

TORREMOLINOS is preparing for an adrenaline-fueled Sunday as the Montemar Urban Mile race arrives in the town on Sunday, June 18.

Torremolinos council, in partnership with the Montemar Events Committee, has organised the race event which promises to be an exhilarating day for all athletes and spectators.

The starting pistol will go off at 10am as runners line up on Calle Decano Miguel Marengo Street, which is both the start of the race and the finish line.

The event will start with several races for children, divided into several different categories and race distances according to age group. After the children have tackled the course, adults will take on a longer one mile race (1609 metres).

The scenic route will weave through picturesque streets in Montemar, including Calle Decano Miguel Marengo in La Marcha Verde neighbourhood, Calle Pablo Iglesias Street, Avenida San Francisco and Avenida El Carmelo.

As a reward for their sporting skills, Torremolinos council is also set to offer cash prizes to the first finisher in the men’s and women’s categories.

Entry to the race is completely free but runners are asked to register online.

Torremolinos is increasingly popular with athletes who flock to the town for regular races against the town’s scenic backdrop.