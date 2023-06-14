Sandy showdown: Fuengirola hosts thrilling beach handball tournament

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 14:49

Young athletes served up a storm in the event. Photo credit: Alberto Barrera

SPORTS fans enjoyed a thrilling display of skill as the Fuengirola Cup beach handball tournament arrived in the town on Saturday, June 10, bringing more than 400 handball players from across the region with it.

Proudly sponsored by Pinturas Andalucía and the Andalucian Handball Federation, the handball event was held at El Castillo Beach from 9am until 9:30pm. A total of 28 teams from across Andalucia, including Sevilla, Utrera, Barbate, Malaga, and Algeciras, clashed in four different age categories at the event.

It was the home team, Club Deportivo Playas de Fuengirola which stood out at the event. The club entered eight teams in each of the categories and brought home three gold medals and two bronze medals.

Speaking before the event, Fuengirola’s Sports Councillor explained. “This sport has been gaining popularity in our city, and we have a beach handball club that is already achieving great things”.

With more than 400 talented athletes battling it out on the sand, the Fuengirola Cup was an unmissable show of beach handball and promises a fantastic season ahead.