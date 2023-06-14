‘Some enchanting evening’: Opera in the Park to delight music fans in Benahavis

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 14:05

Tenor Francisco Arbós is one of the performers in the show. Photo credit: Francisco Arbós Gallego

THE Arts Society Benahavis and the Asociación de Artes y Culturas Marbella are delighted to present their incredible ‘Some enchanting evening’ Opera in the Park event.

Taking place in the picturesque Parque Torre in Benahavis on Wednesday, June 21, the opera evening promises to be a grand finale for the season. The Arts Society Benahavis is bringing back the opera evening in collaboration with the Asociación de Artes y Culturas Marbella after its success last year.

Guests will be treated to enchanting opera performances by three talented artists. Olga Bykova, a soprano with a rich and expressive voice will perform. Simona Mango, a mezzo-soprano known for her emotional depth will take the stage as well as Francisco Arbós, a tenor with a powerful voice and Maria Perez Blanco, a skilled pianist.

The gates will open at 7pm, allowing plenty of time for guests to set up a picnic before the opera begins. The opera performance will commence at the park’s amphitheatre around 9pm.

Attendees are advised to bring their own picnic essentials, including food, drinks, chairs, and cushions, to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable evening of social fun and opera music.

With the longest day of the year coinciding with the event, attendees will have the unique opportunity to enjoy their picnic in the daylight before immersing themselves in the enchanting world of opera. The park provides a stunning backdrop, creating a magical ambiance for the occasion.

The evening is guaranteed to be popular, so guests are invited to reserve their space in advance by transferring the ticket fee of €35 to the society’s account: ES77 0081 0617 6100 0181 8682 with the reference ‘Opera in the Park’. Guests should then send an email confirming their attendance to: artedeculturamarbella@gmail.com.