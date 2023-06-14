Warmest spring since 1961

By Glenn Wickman • 14 June 2023 • 15:03

Image by Eryx V/Shutterstock

THIS spring, which officially finished this week, was the sixth warmest in Mallorca since 1961.

April registered several record temperatures for the time of year as well as higher than normal minimum temperatures. ‘Tropical’ nights were recorded in Pollença on March 11 and in Portopí (Palma) on April 29, and the season as a whole left 39 per cent less rainfall than usual despite isolated episodes of heavy rain.

According to State weather agency Aemet, the average temperature in the Balearic Islands for the season was 15.7 ºC, which is 0.8 ºC higher than normal.

As well as being the sixth warmest register since 1961 for the region as a whole, it has been the single warmest spring in Lluc since 1943 and the second warmest in Portopí since 1978.

The Aemet predicts that the summer will be much hotter and rainier than usual.