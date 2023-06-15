Diving into summer: Almunecar’s Aquatropic Water Park opens for 35th season

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 12:16

The park boasts a variety of water attractions. Photo credit: Aquatropic

SUMMER lovers, prepare for a refreshing treat in Almunecar! Aquatropic Water Park splashed into its 35th season on Wednesday, June 14.

This Costa Tropical gem boasts a wide variety of water slides and activities for all the family to enjoy. In addition to the rides, the water park also has vast green areas for visitors to enjoy picnics and event spaces for birthday parties and occasions.

Renowned for its commitment to excellence, the team at Aquatropic water park have carried out impressive renovations to enhance the visitor experience over the winter. The improvements include better accessibility, an exclusive VIP zone, and a bigger team of highly-trained lifeguards.

The water park is also a major source of capital and employment for the Axarquia region. As the biggest summer attraction in the region, Aquatropic is aiming to surpass last year’s impressive record of over 100,000 visitors.

Speaking ahead of the launch, officials from the water park said 60 dedicated members of staff were set to begin work initially, before the team expands to 75 for the busiest part of the season in July and August.

The water park promises an aquatic adventure for all guests against a stunning coastal backdrop.