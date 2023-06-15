By Nora Johnson • 15 June 2023 • 11:02

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Saviour or Destroyer?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a concept confined to science fiction. It’s become an integral part of our daily lives, from the voice assistants on our phones to self-driving cars and medical diagnosis systems. However, with great power comes great responsibility and as we increasingly rely on AI technology, it’s important to consider both its advantages and threats.

One of its most significant benefits is its ability to increase efficiency in various industries. In healthcare, AI-powered diagnostic tools can analyse vast amounts of patient data much faster than doctors, not only saving time but also reducing errors in diagnoses. In addition to improving efficiency, AI can also help us make better decisions by providing insights that humans may overlook due to cognitive biases or limited processing abilities. For instance, stock traders use algorithms that analyse market trends and predict future outcomes more accurately than any human could.

Another advantage of AI is its potential for automation, improving productivity while reducing labour costs since machines don’t require breaks or wages – or go on strike!

Nonetheless, experts warn about the dangers posed by unchecked development of AI intelligence technology. One major concern is job displacement as machines replace human workers across many industries leading to mass unemployment.

Furthermore, it’s feared if left unregulated, the rapidly advancing capabilities of AIs may soon surpass those of even highly-trained professionals like lawyers or doctors. They could even become redundant and their livelihoods destroyed.

Those in creative industries worry too. ‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong claims AI can’t write ‘Succession’s’ “killer lines”. Similarly, Michelin star level chefs maintain only a human can distinguish between “different levels of flavour, depths…more nuances”.

Another threat posed by advanced AIs concerns ethical considerations when they’re used for tasks requiring moral judgement, empathy or compassion. They can tell you what you want, but not what you mean. For instance, asked how to reduce diabetes, one bot answered: “Kill all the obese’’. Again, AI in the military can make decisions about who to target during a conflict without considering the ethical implications. Remember the recent USA “rogue AI drone” that supposedly “killed” its operator?

In addition to these concerns, there’s also the possibility that AIs could pose an existential threat to humanity if they were allowed unchecked access and control over critical infrastructure such as nuclear power plants or weapons systems. Such scenarios could lead to catastrophic consequences beyond our ability to comprehend.

AI technology has enormous potential for improving efficiency and productivity across all industries. However, it’s essential that policymakers regulate the use of AI technologies so that it balances benefits with risks. And so help ensure that humans remain firmly in control while reaping maximum benefit from these powerful new tools – and double-edged sword.

And, finally, dear readers, did you know how certain earlier inventions came about? Did you know, for instance, that women’s corsets led to the invention of the modern umbrella? Or that the hovercraft emerged from an empty cat-food tin? Or how the Internet really came into existence? And do you think there’ll ever be an invention to cure men’s snoring or leaving dirty socks anywhere but the laundry basket?

No, I didn’t think so either…!

Nora Johnson’s 12 critically acclaimed psychological suspense crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.