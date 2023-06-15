Out of the abyss: Cueva de Nerja attraction emerges victorious from pandemic

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 9:26
Work on the auditorium is well underway.
Photo credit: Fundación Cueva de Nerja
IN a positive turn, the Cueva de Nerja Foundation announced that they have financially recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation revealed the positive development on Tuesday, June 13 after a successful board meeting in Nerja.
Thanks to their recovery from the pandemic, the board gave their unanimous approval for crucial upgrades at the attraction.
This includes improved fencing and new safety features in the parking area and will pave the way for future updates. The foundation also plans to commit to quality services by holding consulting meetings.
Javier Salas, the president of the Cueva de Nerja Foundation and local government representative held the meeting at the cultural site in Nerja with representatives from local authorities and cultural groups
During the meeting, Salas highlighted the impressive recovery that Nerja’s iconic cultural heritage site has undergone.
Nerja’s cave attraction welcomed a staggering 436,107 visitors in 2022, mirroring visitor figures from the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This resurgence in visitors has sparked a remarkable economic revival for the foundation.
Salas also bid staff goodbye as he begins a new political venture. Under his leadership, a transformative project also got underway on the Cueva de Nerja site, the construction of the Manuel del Campo Auditorium for events and activities.
