Parts of Spain could exceed 40°C this weekend as the DANA disappears

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 21:14

Image of sunny blue cloudy sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

After the disappearance of Storm Oscar and its subsequent DANA, Spain has suddenly been hit with a wave of intense heat.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, high temperatures can be expected at least for the next few days. “This Thursday, dry and hot weather will dominate due to the presence of a warm air ridge that will cover most of the Peninsula”, said the Meteored experts today, Thursday, June 15.

Most of the mainland will be affected by this heat, except for the Mediterranean coasts of Andalucia, Murcia and the Valencian Community. In these regions, temperatures should remain similar to those of recent days.

In the southwest of the mainland, values in excess of 35°C are predicted by the experts. Minimums will drop though in the northeast of the country.

A yellow alert was still in place on the coast of Girona today for a tramontana wind that was forecast to blow at intervals of 50 or 60 km/h, creating waves that could reach between two or three metres in height.

Friday, June 16

As forecast by Jose Antonio Maldonado from Eltiempo.es, the approaching ridge will be responsible for values rising above 40°C for the first time in 2023. This will occur specifically in parts of the Guadalquivir Valley.

Friday will see atmospheric stability and the heat will be more intense. “The maximum of 35°C will be exceeded by large areas of the interior of the southern half of the peninsula and in the Ebro”, Meteored detailed.

Breve episodio de calor en la península y baleares: estos tres días (jueves , viernes y sábado) temperaturas máximas notablemente más altas de lo normal para esta época 🌡️

➡️ Interior sur y valle bajo del Ebro con máximas por encima de 35ºC, localmente se alcanzarán los 40ºC pic.twitter.com/otA6jbWvCq — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 15, 2023

Saturday, June 17

Saturday will register the highest temperatures of the year so far. “The cities of Córdoba and Sevilla could reach 39°C. Other cities in the southwest, such as Badajoz, could reach 38°C, while 36°C are expected in Ciudad Real and Zaragoza”, added Eltiempo. Madrid should reach 35°C.

The only parts of Spain expected to remain below 30°C from Friday are the northwest of the mainland and the Canary Archipelago, plus the mountainous regions of the country.

Sunday, June 18

According to Jose Antonio Maldonado instability will continue to increase on Sunday. This will occur more in the northern half of the mainland. Storms are possible, especially in the Cantabrian Sea.

Southern Spain could see some showers in northern regions although this is highly unlikely on the Mediterranean coast or in the south-west.

Dust in suspension will increase in the eastern part of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, possibly containing mud.

Temperatures will fall on Sunday, especially in the western half of the mainland, where westerly winds will prevail.