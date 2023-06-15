Readers Letters – 1980 Edition – 15th – 21st June

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 June 2023 • 11:41

Readers Letters

Unvarnished news

I have recently taken on a new role with Euro Weekly News and am Editorial Consultant reviewing the type and style of articles that are published both in the seven weekly editions of the newspaper as well as the web page.

One story that we have been concentrating on, which appears to be ignored by much of the mainstream media, is the plight of some 104 followers of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light sect who have been arrested and allegedly tortured due to their beliefs in Turkey.

It has been quite incredible how many supporters of this peaceful faith community which follows many of the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed have read and responded to these articles thanking Euro Weekly News for reporting their case.

Many of the comments are in Arabic but EWN has arranged for them to be translated into English so that readers can understand their comments.

It is very heart-warming to know that the largest English language newspaper in Spain is reaching across the world and doing something, no mater how little, to spread the unvarnished news.

Visit https://euroweeklynews.com/2023/05/27/104-members-of-a-religious-minority-face-imprisonment-or-execution-on-the-turkish-bulgarian-border/ to read the full story.

John Smith

Editorial Consultant EWN

Tourism fight back

There is a Facebook group called ‘180 days in Spain’ trying to get the UK gov to reach a bilateral agreement with Spanish gov giving UK citizens equal rights to those of EU citizens arriving in UK, who can stay for 6 months without a visa. This would help UK citizens who own homes in Spain and allow for both Easter holidays and summer holidays

David Candlish

To David Worboys,

„Third, cats are discreet…“

And where do you think they poop? That’s right, they poop in the neighbor’s property! These selfish animals keep their home clean. That’s why they prefer the clean garden of the neighbor- very social !

Maybe people will get cats because they have the same mindset and traits – BRAVO ! Sometimes your column is useful, but this time it was an ill-considered own goal…

Regards

Ralph / Torre del Mar

Hi Anna.

Just a quick thank you for running our football donation article. It was a great advert for the club.

Regards Duncan.

Leapy

You’re welcome Graham. Yours is the first page I turn to when the paper comes out every week. I like a person who speaks their mind, and I sometimes share your column with friends in Britain. Many say that wouldn’t be allowed over there, but like your honesty.

Keep up the good work.

Regards

Colin

Hi Lee

100% agree with your comments in EWN.

I presume that you have read ‘Brave New World’ by Aldous Huxley. Prescient is a word that comes to mind.

Have you looked at Reform Party? I reckon they deserve a chance.

Vids worth watching:

History debunked

Rotten Politics

Mahyar Tousi

…and in USA:

Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

Best regards and keep up the great work!!

Max

Well, I expect you have heard by now that Britain’s answer to Trump has resigned. Even in his resignation statement Boris Johnson can’t tell the truth. He isn’t being forced out anti democratically. His departure is a nail in the Brexit coffin, which I expect you will have a comment to make about. He’s looked at the report, he knows the damage it will create, so he is avoiding the humiliation. He jumped before he was pushed.

I expect you know that there are now 8 ex PMs and they are entitled to public financial support which was established after Margaret Thatcher resigned. The PDCA allows a former prime minister to claim up to £115,000 a year paid for by the tax payer. Of course they can earn a lot more on top of that by travelling around the world making speeches, while the average British tax payer struggles to pay electricity, gas, water and food bills.

Trump and Johnson are both Americans, both born in New York, both got silly hair cuts, both lie. The only difference is Johnson hasn’t got a ginger face.´

Regards

Colin.