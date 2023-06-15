Tapas takeover: World Tapas Day arrives with a burst of flavour

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 13:10

Saborea España launched World Tapas Day. Photo credit: Manuel Alonso

FEAST your senses because Friday, June 16 is World Tapas Day! The mouthwatering event, organised by Saborea España, the leading brand in Spanish gastronomic tourism aims to honour a quintessential aspect of Spanish cuisine and society, tapas.

Now in its fifth year, World Tapas Day is a favourite event among food enthusiasts and an excuse to discover more of Spain’s rich culinary scene.

National events

To mark the date, a series of exciting initiatives are expected to take place across the country.

The National Tapas and Pintxos Competition was set to be held in Valladolid on Wednesday, June 14. This year marked its 25th anniversary bringing together top culinary talents to create incredible miniature dishes.

Saborea España is also holding a unique competition to celebrate the event. ‘The Original Bite’ aims to celebrate World Tapas Day by showcasing original tapas creations through engaging videos and eye-catching images on social media platforms.

International events

Hospitality industry experts headed to Milan on Wednesday, June 14 with an early celebration of the event. Guests enjoyed sampling traditional and fusion tapas creations.

World Tapas Day also made its mark on the international scene with an appearance at the Taste of Dublin fair. Industry experts will showcase top culinary destinations like Cambrils, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Mallorca, and Zaragoza along with their standout dishes.

The prestigious Paul Bocuse Institute in Lyon will also host a presentation with representatives from destinations such as Cambrils, Dénia, Pamplona, and Sevilla.

Additionally, representatives from the Chinese market are visiting Spanish cities like Sevilla, Segovia, and Valladolid, aiming to promote culinary tourism and to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

World Tapas Day 2023 is expected to be a major success, celebrating the diversity and creativity of Spanish cuisine while propelling the hospitality sector to new heights on both the national and the international stages.