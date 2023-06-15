Tapas takeover: World Tapas Day arrives with a burst of flavour

By Betty Henderson • 15 June 2023 • 13:10
Saborea España launched World Tapas Day.
Photo credit: Manuel Alonso
FEAST your senses because Friday, June 16 is World Tapas Day! The mouthwatering event, organised by Saborea España, the leading brand in Spanish gastronomic tourism aims to honour a quintessential aspect of Spanish cuisine and society, tapas.
Now in its fifth year, World Tapas Day is a favourite event among food enthusiasts and an excuse to discover more of Spain’s rich culinary scene.
National events
To mark the date, a series of exciting initiatives are expected to take place across the country.
The National Tapas and Pintxos Competition was set to be held in Valladolid on Wednesday, June 14. This year marked its 25th anniversary bringing together top culinary talents to create incredible miniature dishes.
Saborea España is also holding a unique competition to celebrate the event. ‘The Original Bite’ aims to celebrate World Tapas Day by showcasing original tapas creations through engaging videos and eye-catching images on social media platforms.
International events
Hospitality industry experts headed to Milan on Wednesday, June 14 with an early celebration of the event. Guests enjoyed sampling traditional and fusion tapas creations.
World Tapas Day also made its mark on the international scene with an appearance at the Taste of Dublin fair. Industry experts will showcase top culinary destinations like Cambrils, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Mallorca, and Zaragoza along with their standout dishes.
The prestigious Paul Bocuse Institute in Lyon will also host a presentation with representatives from destinations such as Cambrils, Dénia, Pamplona, and Sevilla.
Additionally, representatives from the Chinese market are visiting Spanish cities like Sevilla, Segovia, and Valladolid, aiming to promote culinary tourism and to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.
World Tapas Day 2023 is expected to be a major success, celebrating the diversity and creativity of Spanish cuisine while propelling the hospitality sector to new heights on both the national and the international stages.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.