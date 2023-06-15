Violent individual arrested for threatening train passengers with an axe in Barcelona

By Chris King • 15 June 2023 • 23:52

Image of a Mossos d'Esquadra police officer. Credit: Robson90/Shutterstock.com

Police officers arrested a violent individual after he caused a disturbance and threatened passengers with an axe on a Cercancias train in Barcelona.

The incident occurred just after 2 pm on Wednesday, June 14, at the Sant Pol de Mar station. Several passengers alerted the 112 emergency services informing the operators that a man was visibly upset and armed with an axe with which he was threatening people in the carriage.

According to larazon.es, the man was of Arabic origin and had started causing trouble from the Mataró station. The train was heading north on the R1 Cercanías line at the time of the event.

Members of the Mossos d’Esquadra and Local Police officers from the municipalities of Canet and Sant Pol de Mar were immediately deployed to resolve the situation.

On arrival at the Sant Pol station, the men from both forces boarded the train where they identified the aggressor and subsequently arrested him. It was not known if he had a previous record for similar behaviour but the detainee was due to appear in court that same evening.

In a separate incident, Mossos d’Esquadra officers recently carried out the arrest of a gang of criminals responsible for the theft of a €500,000 watch from a man as he left a restaurant in Barcelona.

The arrest was carried out in conjunction with the National Police on June 8, when they were able to locate and recover the stolen watch, which was returned to its rightful owner.