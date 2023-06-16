How Dog Owners In Spain Can Avoid Heatstroke In Their Canine Friends This Summer

By Chris King • 16 June 2023 • 17:30

Image of a dog drinking some liquid from its owner. Credit: Svitlana Hulko / shutterstock.com

Now that summer looks to have finally arrived in Spain, everybody will no doubt be spending a lot more time outdoors.

This can inevitably lead to some people over-indulging in the rays of the sun and subsequently suffering as a result. Humans are not the only ones who can be affected by too much sun on their bodies, as the same thing can happen to our pets.

Spain is known for its high temperatures, especially in the summer months, which is when sun and heatstroke can easily occur with overexposure to the sun in animals just as with humans.

The National Police posted on its official Twitter profile on Thursday, June 15, reminding dog owners to be aware of the health of their canine friends at this time of the year.

Si las temperaturas son altas 🌡 ten en cuenta que los #perros 🐶 no regulan la #temperatura igual que los humanos Evita los #GolpesDeCalor: ✅No dejes a tu mascota en el coche 🚗

✅No le saques a la calle las horas más calurosas

✅Siempre hidratado con agua 🚰 fresca y limpia pic.twitter.com/ZeFUYzWsWs — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 15, 2023

Most responsible dog owners are all too aware of the dangers presented by too much heat, but there is never any harm in repeating the advice offered by the security forces.

Dogs should never be left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances, especially when the temperatures are high outside. Similarly, taking or leaving a dog outdoors should be avoided during the hotter hours of the day. In the event of leaving a pet outside then adequate fresh water should be provided to allow them to stay hydrated.

Some advice from the pet experts at Kivet

Experts from the Kivet veterinary clinics offered the following recommendations as a precaution:

• If a dog has a lot of fur, it is important to know what type of haircut is most convenient during the summer.

• In the case of having a patio or terrace, one option is to install a small pool so that they can cool off.

• If our pet has to spend a lot of time outside on a terrace then make sure it has some shady area.

• Avoid making your dog indulge in highly physical activities.

They also pointed out that the canines most vulnerable to problems with heat are older and often overweight. Pets with flat noses (brachycephalic) are also susceptible as are those that suffer from heart or respiratory issues.

How can we detect heatstroke in a dog?

Kivet detailed that one of the most common warning signs of heatstroke in a dog is confusion or anxiety. It could also present symptoms of lightheadedness they added. Excessive salivation, heavy panting, or red gums can also be warning signs.

Other symptoms to look out for include:

• Their skin is hot to the touch.

• An increased heartbeat.

• Diarrhoea.

• Seizures.

• They stagger or fall down

• They lie down and are reluctant to get up again.