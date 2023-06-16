How Dog Owners In Spain Can Avoid Heatstroke In Their Canine Friends This Summer

By Chris King • 16 June 2023 • 17:30
Image of a dog drinking some liquid from its owner.
Credit: Svitlana Hulko / shutterstock.com
Now that summer looks to have finally arrived in Spain, everybody will no doubt be spending a lot more time outdoors.
This can inevitably lead to some people over-indulging in the rays of the sun and subsequently suffering as a result. Humans are not the only ones who can be affected by too much sun on their bodies, as the same thing can happen to our pets.
Spain is known for its high temperatures, especially in the summer months, which is when sun and heatstroke can easily occur with overexposure to the sun in animals just as with humans.
The National Police posted on its official Twitter profile on Thursday, June 15, reminding dog owners to be aware of the health of their canine friends at this time of the year.
Si las temperaturas son altas 🌡 ten en cuenta que los #perros 🐶 no regulan la #temperatura igual que los humanos
Evita los #GolpesDeCalor:
✅No dejes a tu mascota en el coche 🚗✅No le saques a la calle las horas más calurosas✅Siempre hidratado con agua 🚰 fresca y limpia pic.twitter.com/ZeFUYzWsWs
— Policía Nacional (@policia) June 15, 2023
Si las temperaturas son altas 🌡 ten en cuenta que los #perros 🐶 no regulan la #temperatura igual que los humanos
Evita los #GolpesDeCalor:
✅No dejes a tu mascota en el coche 🚗✅No le saques a la calle las horas más calurosas✅Siempre hidratado con agua 🚰 fresca y limpia pic.twitter.com/ZeFUYzWsWs
— Policía Nacional (@policia) June 15, 2023
Most responsible dog owners are all too aware of the dangers presented by too much heat, but there is never any harm in repeating the advice offered by the security forces.
Dogs should never be left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances, especially when the temperatures are high outside. Similarly, taking or leaving a dog outdoors should be avoided during the hotter hours of the day. In the event of leaving a pet outside then adequate fresh water should be provided to allow them to stay hydrated.
Experts from the Kivet veterinary clinics offered the following recommendations as a precaution:
• If a dog has a lot of fur, it is important to know what type of haircut is most convenient during the summer.
• In the case of having a patio or terrace, one option is to install a small pool so that they can cool off.
• If our pet has to spend a lot of time outside on a terrace then make sure it has some shady area.
• Avoid making your dog indulge in highly physical activities.
They also pointed out that the canines most vulnerable to problems with heat are older and often overweight. Pets with flat noses (brachycephalic) are also susceptible as are those that suffer from heart or respiratory issues.
Kivet detailed that one of the most common warning signs of heatstroke in a dog is confusion or anxiety. It could also present symptoms of lightheadedness they added. Excessive salivation, heavy panting, or red gums can also be warning signs.
Other symptoms to look out for include:
• Their skin is hot to the touch.
• An increased heartbeat.
• Diarrhoea.
• Seizures.
• They stagger or fall down
• They lie down and are reluctant to get up again.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.