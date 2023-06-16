Cycling star killed during Tour of Switzerland

By John Ensor • 16 June 2023 • 14:12

Gino Mader. Credit Bahrain victorious/Facebook.com

During the Tour de Suisse (Tour of Switzerland) yesterday, one of the riders taking part plunged down a ravine and today it was announced that tragically, he has lost his fight for life.

This morning on Friday, June 16, 26-year-old Swiss pro cyclist Gino Mäder died after the brutal fall he suffered a day earlier during the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland when he fell down a ravine.

The crash happened on Thursday with his team, Bahrain Victorius posted a message on Facebook: ‘Bahrain Victorious Swiss rider Gino Mäder was involved in a crash on the descent towards La Punt, finish line of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse.

‘The rider went off the road and fell into a ravine, where he was promptly assisted by the race doctor. Mäder was found unresponsive, resuscitated at the scene and then transported by helicopter to Chur Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gino.’

Following the devastating news of his death this morning the team paid their heartfelt tribute to him: ‘It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder.

‘On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

‘Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26-year-old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.

‘Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur Hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30 am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.

‘Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all.

‘Managing Director Milan Erzen commented this morning: “We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

‘”Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

‘Gino’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes be respected. The team and family express our gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received from the whole cycling world.

‘Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.

‘Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.’