England Handed Major Bad Luck In First Ashes Series

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 June 2023 • 18:25
England cricket team breaks records, all for the wrong reasons
England had a solid opening day against Australia, although it could have been so much if lady luck was shining down on them at Edgbaston, in particular on Harry Brook.
The Barmy Army started very brightly at Edgbaston in the opening Ashes Series with widely debated opener Zak Crawley smashing the first delivery for four, which was. a lot better than the last time out when Australia got a wicket on the opening ball.
It was a solid opening partnership from Crawley and Ben Duckett, albeit the latter did end up getting caught after scoring just 12 runs, although he was in a hurry having done so from just 10 deliveries.
The biggest disappointment for England was that captain Ben Stokes was at the crease for just eight balls and managed to secure just a single run after a poor shot saw him edge it behind the wickets.
What was even more bizarre from someone so experienced, was that Stokes decided to review the decision, even though it looked very clear to everyone in the ground and on the pitch that he had knocked it behind.
Harry Brook was dismissed in a very strange way! 🤷♂️#Ashes #BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/MCsAZXYQIG
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2023
Harry Brook was dismissed in a very strange way! 🤷♂️#Ashes #BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/MCsAZXYQIG
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2023
Australia would have been forgiven for thinking that they’d made a huge breakthrough when Stokes was forced to walk, but what followed was a formidable partnership between Johnny Bairstow and England star Joe Root.
The latter did avoid a scare when he was originally given out for LBW, which was swiftly reviewed by Root and saw the decision reversed, which was a huge sigh of relief for England, but it was a piece of good fortune they deserved.
This is because just as Brook was getting into the groove at the crease, he got himself caught up in a mess and misread a ball and just let it come onto him and spiral up into the air.
What followed, was something that couldn’t be believed by anyone at Edgbaston as the ball went up into the air and with Brook not knowing how far away from his stumps he was, the ball spun off the ground and back onto his stumps, putting him out of the innings after scoring 61 runs from 73 balls.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.