Numerous Offences Uncovered By Guardia Civil Operations To Combat Illegal Extraction Of Water In Spain

By Chris King • 17 June 2023 • 19:51

Image of Guardia Civil officers at a lake. Credit: Guardia Civil

The Nature Protection Service of the Guardia Civil has arrested or investigated 26 people for extracting water through the use of illegal infrastructures.

So far in 2023, SEPRONA has carried out a total of 4,348 services related to the surveillance of rustic properties in order to tackle this problem.

A total of 886 inspections have been carried out and 25 criminal offences and 1,140 administrative offences were detected, according to a statement released this Saturday, June 17.

Actions in terms of surveillance and control of the proper management of water resources were reinforced by the Guardia Civil, mainly on aquifers.

Most of the offences committed were against Natural Resources and the Environment and the Diversion and Fraud of Water.

Among the most common illegal water collection techniques found by the SEPRONA officers were the drilling of wells and surveys without authorisations, and illegal pools for collecting water.

They also discovered schemes to make direct collections of water from riverbeds, streams, and non-approved flow meters (volumetric water meters), either manipulated or simply not operational.

The majority of these facilities lacked security measures, which represented a danger to the life or physical integrity of people or animals. This was especially so when the structures were abandoned after this illegal use.

Currently, SEPRONA is also working with the hydrographic confederations in the study of satellite images to locate farms that are cultivating products that are incompatible with the amount of water authorised for irrigation.

Notable operations during 2023

Operation Chaak (Málaga)

Over the last four years, a total of 3,453,008 m² of subtropical crops have been inspected. It was found that public groundwater had been extracted continuously for several years from the Metapelitas de Sierras Tejeda-Almijara water body through 299 uses, by means of wells, boreholes, ponds, etc.

It was estimated that the total amount of water illegally diverted since the start of this activity could amount to approximately 25,951,198 m³.

The total area subjected to illegal irrigation could amount to 240,242 hectares, all of which could cause damage to the public hydraulic authorities of approximately €10 million.

Operation EEMAME (Murcia)

Investigations into the affectation of the natural environment of the Mar Menor produced by certain irregular cattle farms uncovered a total of 15 irregular water intakes. They were supposedly intended for the supply of these cattle farms and for animal consumption.

The location of the boreholes was on an aquifer declared to be at quantitative and qualitative risk and a protected area included in the Natura 2000 network called “Saladares de Guadalentín”.

This particular crime was aggravated by the fact that the illegal boreholes were being operated in protected areas.

Crimes against natural resources and the environment

The intensification of periods of extreme drought is currently affecting the availability of natural resources and water security in Spain.

As a consequence, the improper use of water is causing the overexploitation of surface waters and aquifers. This causes significant erosion and degradation of the soil, having great consequences for fauna and flora, only highlighting the great importance of proper water management.

The Guardia Civil has a fundamental role in preventing and prosecuting this type of crime. It also works to promote a culture of responsible use of water, fostering awareness of applicable regulations and raising awareness among the population about the importance of the protection of water resources.

Perpetrators of this type of activity could face prison sentences of from six months to two years plus a fine. They can also face special disqualification from a profession or trade for a period of one to two years.

In the event of the most aggravated case, guilty parties could face a prison sentence of up to five years, depending on the impact on the natural environment.

#OperacionesGC | Durante 2023 el #SEPRONA Ha realizado:

🔸4.348 servicios relativos a la vigilancia de fincas rústicas

🔸886 inspecciones Detectadas:

🔸25 infracciones penales

🔸1.140 administrativas Detenidas o investigadas:

🔸26 personas 🔗https://t.co/jhDmzISSpD pic.twitter.com/PzLaqrybw8 — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 17, 2023