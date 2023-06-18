Police Arrest Family Members Who Placed Fake Banknotes Worth €100,000 Into Circulation In Spain

By Chris King • 18 June 2023 • 21:59

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

Four women have been arrested in the Spanish municipalities of Móstoles, Puertollano and Jerez de la Frontera for placing around €100,000 worth of fake banknotes into circulation.

As reported in a statement from the National Police this Sunday, June 18, in a joint operation with the Mossos d’Esquadra, they dismantled a criminal group made up of four women belonging to the same family.

Suspicions were initially raised after the security forces detected the circulation of a large number of fake €200 and €500 banknotes. The money in question had displayed common elements of counterfeiting since September 2022.

It is estimated that the four women, between the ages of 18 and 41, introduced more than €100,000 worth of this counterfeit money into the public domain since the investigation began.

A subsequent police operation concluded with an entry and search in the Madrid town of Móstoles where two members of the family clan were arrested. Another was arrested in Puertollano, Ciudad Real, and a fourth in the Cadiz town of Jerez de la Frontera.

The gang employed a similar modus operandi each time

Their modus operandi was always similar. The detainees entered commercial establishments dressed in tunics and veils (hijabs) and simulated an Arabic accent.

Using legitimate €200 and €500 notes to purchase a product, once the cashier verified its authenticity, the four investigated women asked that the note be returned to them because they had suddenly realised that they had the exact amount required to pay for the item.

Upon recovering the legal money, they then complained of feeling harassed or being victims of racist treatment. The resulting commotion and confusion allowed them to switch the legitimate note for the fake one.

They then calmed down and insisted on proceeding with the purchase, using the fake money which the cashier had already verified so had no reason to doubt the authenticity of. As soon as the transaction was completed, the women left the premises shouting insults.

The distributors of the counterfeit money were found to be members of the same gipsy clan, who had already been arrested in previous police operations and had been convicted of similar acts.

Due to the fact that the criminals were highly skilled at forging the notes at home, it made the money extremely difficult to detect in establishments and also in the ensuing investigation.

The investigation was directed by the Central Court of Instruction No 6 of the National Court and the detainees appeared before a judge on June 1. One of the detainees entered prison, while the other three were released with charges, as reported by telecinco.es.