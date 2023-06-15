Three injured in Madrid hit and run

By John Ensor • 15 June 2023 • 16:02

Madrid: Scene of hit and run. Credit: Emergencias Madrid/Twitter.com

Madrid was the scene of a multiple hit-and-run incident this morning as an out-of-control vehicle collided with others before it mounted the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

On the morning of Thursday, June 15, a car charged onto the pavement and ran over three people in Madrid’s Justicia neighbourhood, according to Emergencias Madrid.

The vehicle in question was a car that collided with a taxi and reportedly also hit six parked motorcycles. The driver of the car totally lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the pavement where three people were also hit.

The incident took place in Calle Mejía Lequerica, where the victims included, a 65-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. None of the victims were reported as seriously injured.

A statement from Emegencias Madrid confirmed: ‘The vehicle that has invaded the pavement has knocked down six parked motorbikes and finally hit the 3 people.’ The Madrid Municipal Police have taken charge of the investigation.