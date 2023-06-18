Weather Expert Warns Of ‘Scandinavian Blockade’ Affecting Spain This Summer

By Chris King • 18 June 2023 • 20:17

Image of a cloudy sky. Credit: Dmitry Makeev/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

We already know that July, August and September in Spain are predicted to be a lot warmer than normal.

However, that is not the only surprise that the weather has in store for Spain in comparison to previous years.

According to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), there will also be a lot more rain than usual, occurring especially in the form of storms.

In a thread on his Twitter profile, the AEMET meteorologist Juan Jesús González Alemán explained the reason for the unusual phenomenon that he believes will probably affect the country this summer.

He states that the most up-to-date seasonal predictions from the ECMWF for these summer months: ‘point to a period with more rainfall than normal in our region’.

These rains in July, August and September are probably due to: “the arrival of more of DANA’s and troughs, causing high convective or storm activity’, he indicated.

The meteorologist also attached a map with the ECMWF forecasts which showed a green spot on the mainland. That was indicative of a greater probability of rainfall he indicated, according to 20minutos.es.

Rain can occur in Spain due to an atmospheric phenomenon over Scandinavia

A subsequent post from González Alemán detailed the reason behind these high chances of rain in the country this summer. ‘This is because the model expects a lockdown to prevail over the Scandinavian region’, he explained.

El modelo indica altas probabilidades (>60%) de que las precipitaciones estén en el tercil superior (en el 30% de los años más húmedos). Esto es debido a que el modelo espera que prevalezca un bloqueo sobre la región escandinava. pic.twitter.com/uuOlejtxio — J. J. González Alemán (@glezjuanje) June 14, 2023

This so-called ‘Scandinavian lock’ is an atmospheric phenomenon by which: “the normal position of the air masses in a region is reversed, placing the warm air closer to the pole than the cold air”, indicated AEMET on its website.

Located over that area of ​​Scandinavia, this powerful anticyclone would be responsible for the storms moving further south on the European continent they added.

Most of Spain has been basking in glorious sunshine this weekend but the forecast from the experts is that the rain will return to some parts of the country this week.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 18-06-2023 hasta 24-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/rF5C1Y7lo7 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 18, 2023