Experience the magic of the spectacular San Juan celebration in Spain

By Michelle Embleton • 19 June 2023 • 18:17

Packed beaches in the San Juan Celebration in Malaga. Photoredit: Shutterstock

THE vibrant San Juan festival, celebrated on June 23, holds both cultural significance and a religious basis, marks the commemoration of the birth of St John the Baptist with a lively atmosphere, beach bonfires and parties until the early hours.

Spanish and foreign citizens alike will flock to the beaches on the evening of June 23 for the annual festivities of the noche de San Juan (San Juan night). This cherished tradition captivates people of all ages, offering a delightful mix of ancient customs and modern festivities.

Beach bonfires and fireworks for San Juan

The Spanish San Juan festival is renowned for its captivating bonfires, symbolising the purification and renewal of the soul. Locals and visitors gather on the beaches, creating a mesmerising ambience that truly sets this festival apart.

At midnight the night sky is illuminated by dazzling fireworks, set off from various locations all along the Spanish coastline from Cadiz, through the Costa del Sol and Almeria to the Costa Calida and Costa Blanca.

It is not uncommon to see lines of people waiting to jump over the embers of one of the many moragas (bonfires), an act based in the belief of fire warding off evil spirits and curing disease. However, this part of the festivities should always be taken with great caution, and every year many revellers who have had too much to drink require medical attention for burns after the tradition of 3 jumps over the fire.

Purify your soul and bring good fortune with a dip in the sea at midnight

June 24 is the saint’s day of St John the baptist, and with this in mind adults and children alike head to the water as the clock turns twelve, to bathe, purifying themselves from the sins of the year and bringing good luck for the year ahead. Depending on the location in Spain, local customs or even just family preferences, people can be seen walking into the waves backwards, jumping the waves, immersing themselves completely or even baring the waves completely naked!

Whether taking a picnic and chairs down for a night on the beach, or enjoying a meal with friends in one of the many chiringuitos (beach restaurants) that the Spanish coast has to offer, food and drink will be a central feature, with espetos de sardinas (sardines on a spit, cooked over the embers) and plenty of ice cold beer and tinto de verano (red wine with lemonade) consumed.