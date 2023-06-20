WATCH: Violent Assault On 73-Year-Old Woman And Her Granddaughter In Bordeaux, France

By Chris King • 20 June 2023 • 18:05

Image of the assault on a grandmother and her granddaughter in Bordeaux, France. Credit: Twitter@Raw_News1st

A 73-year-old woman and her seven-year-old granddaughter suffered a brutal attack in the French city of Bordeaux.

The incident has caused outrage in the country after video footage of the attack, captured by the woman’s automatic door entry camera, circulated on social media.

What is suspected to have been an attempted kidnapping took place at around 5:30 pm local time yesterday, Monday, June 19. The two victims were at their home in the Cour de La Martinique, a central artery in the capital of New Aquitaine.

In the footage, the grandmother and her granddaughter are seen standing in the front doorway of the property. They suddenly notice the presence of a man acting rather suspiciously on the street a few metres away.

At that point, the gran pushes the child back inside the home and tries to close the door, but the man stopped her by pushing his foot against the bottom of the door.

He then attempted to force his way inside, grabbing both of them violently in the process. His assault was so fierce that both the gran and the child were thrown onto the pavement.

The attacker then grabbed the young girl from the floor and pulled her with him along the street. She managed to break free and ran back to the safety of her home, at which point the man realised it was easier for him to escape the scene and fled.

He was apprehended one hour later

One hour after the attack, an individual was arrested by the police in the city’s Plaza de Europa district. As reported by Le Parisien, he was a well-known homeless man from the centre of Bordeaux who frequented the city’s Grand Parc. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly resisted and had to be subdued with a taser.

According to the Bordeaux Prosecutor’s Office, citing the grandmother’s statements, the man tried to kidnap the girl and it was probably the barking of the septuagenarian’s dog that scared the assailant away.

The detainee – named by the news outlet as Brahima B – was taken into custody for invasion of residence, attempted kidnapping and forcible confinement, as well as assault on a vulnerable person. It was revealed that he had a record mainly for crimes against the legislation of narcotics.

His victims suffered minor abrasions and bruises, and although the 73-year-old woman had to be hospitalised, it was reported that: ‘her vital prognosis is not compromised’. A psychologist was provided to evaluate the psychological consequences of the attack for the victims.

The detainee was released into psychiatric care

Gérald Darmanin, the French Interior Minister, tweeted: ‘Despicable aggression in Bordeaux. Thanks to the rapid and courageous action of the police, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody. These acts, of rare violence, must be very severely punished so that they are never repeated again’.

Ignoble agression à Bordeaux. Grâce à l’action rapide et courageuse des forces de l’ordre, le mis en cause a été interpellé et placé en garde à vue.

Ces faits, d’une rare violence, doivent être très sévèrement punis pour qu’ils ne se répètent plus jamais. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 20, 2023

During a press conference held at the town hall, Bordeaux Mayor Pierre Hurmic stated: ‘Yesterday’s assault shocked me as it shocked all Bordeaux residents. My support and thoughts to the victims and their families. These acts of unsustainable violence must be strongly condemned’.

L’agression d’hier m’a choqué comme elle a choqué tous les Bordelais.

Mon soutien et mes pensées aux victimes et à leurs familles.

Ces actes d’une violence insoutenable doivent être fermement condamnés. pic.twitter.com/ZS46b5bkOo — Pierre HURMIC (@PierreHurmic) June 20, 2023

According to Le Parisien, the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office informed them that the man was released today, Tuesday 20. He is said to suffer from psychiatric disorders and indicated while in police custody that he was out of care.

The same source told the paper that the police custody of the suspect was lifted: ‘following an expert report having recommended psychiatric care on the decision of the representative of the State’.

‘The person concerned has major behavioural problems linked to a psychotic and schizophrenic pathology. He will be medically taken care of by the Charles Perrens hospital’, the prosecution told the outlet. His police custody will resume as soon as his state of health permits they added.