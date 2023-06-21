By Michelle Embleton • 21 June 2023 • 10:06

A smiling Elon Musk. Photocredit/Shutterstock

MANY, if not most, people these days will search for their own name on Google, an act known as Googling yourself. Whether you find little or plenty of information on such a search, take the time to wonder what it must feel like to be Elon Musk, the most googled man on the planet, according to Investingoal’s investigation into the most-searched-for entrepreneurs on Google.

The innovative entrepreneur, business magnate, and one of the world’s richest men, was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971. As a member of Generation X, he was born into the analogue era but has been crucial to the development of the modern digital era throughout his life so far.

Known for his ambitious visions, unwavering work ethic, and his willingness to take risks in pursuit of disruptive innovations, Elon Musk’s work has impacted industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, transportation and of course, space exploration.

Some of the businesses that Musk has founded, co-founded, or played a significant role in include:

1. Zip2 Corporation: 1995, involved in the development of online maps, directories and online guides for newspapers.

2. X.com: 1999, an online payment company that later became PayPal.

3. SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.): 2002, a company which has achieved important milestones in spaceflight. SpaceX has developed and launched various rockets, with the goal of reducing the cost of space exploration and making life multi-planetary and aims to enable human colonisation of Mars.

4. Tesla, Inc.: 2008, Musk became CEO and product architect for the leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer.

5. SolarCity: 2006, solar energy services company. Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016, forming a comprehensive clean energy company.

6. The Boring Company: 2016, aiming to revolutionise tunnelling and transportation systems by building underground tunnels to alleviate traffic congestion.

7. Neuralink: 2016, a neurotechnology company with an aim to develop developing implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs). The aim is to build a better relationship between AI and humans.

This impressive list of businesses and projects represents a sample of Elon Musk’s life work. He has also been involved in ventures like OpenAI, an artificial general intelligence research organisation.

Additionally, Musk made headlines with his acquisition of Twitter in 2022, before subsequently stepping down as CEO following a controversial stint at the helm of the popular social media network.

The Personal Life of Elon Musk

Behind every successful businessman’s story lies their personal life. In brief, Elon Musk, born in South Africa, moved to the United States in 1995, where he attended Stanford University before leaving to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Regarding relationships, Elon Musk has been married multiple times. He had six children (tragically one passed away as a young child with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. After relationships with actress Talulah Riley and American actress Amber Heard, he had a son with a Canadian singer known as Grimes, and named the son X AE A-Xii. To learn how to pronounce this unusual name, the channel People on YouTube provide this handy video.

Like many successful entrepreneurs, Musk has been involved in philanthropic endeavours. He signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, stating he would donate the majority of his wealth to causes of a charitable nature. He has made significant donations to causes such as renewable energy, education, and global health initiatives, including a $100 million prize for the best carbon capture technology.