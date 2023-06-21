Embracing Diversity : LGBTQ+ Celebrations

By Catherine Mcgeer • 21 June 2023 • 20:00

Embracing Diversity, Upholding Equality. Credit: Torre Pacheco Town Hall Facebook

THE Town Hall of Torre Pacheco is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming event, ‘Roldán with Pride,’ as part of the International Day of LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations.

The event aims to promote, visualise, raise awareness, and safeguard the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Since 2016, the Equality Council has been diligently organising ‘Roldán with Pride,’. This year, the event promises to be even more memorable, featuring an exciting lineup of activities in the Pedania of Roldán on July 7, starting from 10.30 pm.

The highlight of the evening will be a captivating musical performance by Rosa Lopez. Joining her on stage will be the talented artists, Puppi Poisson and Anibal Gomez, ensuring an unforgettable show. In addition to the musical extravaganza, various activities have been planned for everyone to enjoy throughout the night.

Veronica Martinez, the Acting Equality Councillor, proudly presented the event. In this celebration, the community demonstrates its support, tolerance, and acceptance of sexual diversity, standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ collective.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ community is of paramount importance. By fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates diversity, society acknowledges the inherent rights and dignity of every individual, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity. It promotes a culture of acceptance, equality, and respect, contributing to a more harmonious and progressive society.

LGBTQ rights have come a long way, thanks to the tireless efforts of activists, organizations, and supportive individuals worldwide. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that there is still work to be done in ensuring full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

Events like “Roldán with Pride” play a crucial role in challenging stereotypes, promoting understanding, and dismantling discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community. They create spaces where people can express their authentic selves without fear of judgment or persecution. Join in with the fun on July 7, and proudly stand as a united community, ‘Proud to Be Free.’

