Musical royalty: Sir Rod Stewart to rock Marbella Starlite this July

By Betty Henderson • 17 June 2023 • 11:26

Sir Rod is a musical legend Photo credit: Rod Stewart

THE legendary music artist Sir Rod Stewart is set to make his long-awaited debut at Marbella’s Starlite Catalana Occidente on Friday, July 21.

Music fans can prepare for a night of electrifying performances as the British singer, songwriter, and producer takes to the stage from 10pm on the night.

Guests will be swept away by Sir Rod’s classic hits like ‘Forever Young’, ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Maggie May’, ‘Rhythm of My Heart’, and the iconic ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ among many others.

Rod Stewart, a musical force to be reckoned with, has conquered the musical charts with over 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide.

From rock to folk, R&B to American classics, the musician has mastered every genre, leaving a lasting mark on the global music scene.

With a voice that has captivated generations, Rod Stewart is hailed as the ultimate singer of his time. His timeless compositions have become modern-day anthems and have even gone viral on TikTok, weaving their way into the hearts of fans across the globe.

Rod Stewart has received numerous accolades in recognition of his musical talent including the illustrious Grammy Living Legend Award. The singer was even knighted as ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ by Buckingham Palace in recognition of his musical talent and philanthropy.

Tickets for Sir Rod Stewart’s concert start at €183 and can be purchased online.