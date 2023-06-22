Arsenal Midfield Star Thomas Partey Gives Green Light To Transfer

By Chris King • 22 June 2023 • 22:37

Image of Thomas Partey. Credit: Антон Зайцев/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has given the green light for Juventus to sign him from Arsenal.

Saudi Pro League sides were chasing the Ghana international’s signature but according to Sky Sports Italia this evening, Thursday, June 22, the player’s preference is Juventus in Turin.

His current contract with the Gunners expires in June 2024 and a three-year deal is allegedly on the table. A fee of between €18 and €20 million has been mentioned by the news outlet.

The Bianconeri are believed to be waiting for Adrien Rabiot to make a decision about his future with the Serie A giants. His mother looks after business dealings for the French midfield international star and she is said to be evaluating Juve’s annual extension proposal before his contract runs out on June 30.

Should he secure the signing then Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri would have a midfielder with defensive characteristics capable of playing in front of the defence. That would allow him to maybe divert Locatelli to the role of midfielder.

Partey has made 46 appearances for his country notching 13 goals in the process. He arrived in London from La Liga club Atletico Madrid in October 2020 after five years in the Spanish capital where he bagged 16 goals in 188 appearances in all competitions.

During his time under Mikel Arteta, the Ghanian has managed just five goals in 99 outings, along with four assists.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also had his finger on the pulse earlier today when he tweeted: “Understand Thomas Partey considers Juventus as priority, he hopes to stay in Europe – talks will follow as there’s still no official proposal. #Juventus Arsenal are prepared to let Thomas go but important proposal will be needed after Saudi approaches”.

Understand Thomas Partey considers Juventus as priority, he hopes to stay in Europe — talks will follow as there’s still no official proposal. 🚨⚫️⚪️ #Juventus Arsenal are prepared to let Thomas go but important proposal will be needed after Saudi approaches. pic.twitter.com/SCuC4aVlB4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

Partey would appear to be one of the players not tempted by the big money deals being offered by clubs in the Middle East.

According to the latest reports, the likes of Chealse’s Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City’s Portuguese star Bernardo Silva have also recently spurned moved to Saudi Arabia.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan has also chosen to sign for Barcelona instead of making a switch to ther Saudi Pro League. The German international’s future at the Etihad was in the balance but he finally decided to head for the Catalan giants.