Puzzle Solutions Edition 1981

By Marcos • 22 June 2023 • 10:09

WORD SPIRAL

1 Jack; 2 Knob; 3 Blue; 4 Emir; 5 Roof; 6 Frog; 7 Gong; 8 Gnat; 9 Tuck; 10 Kill; 11 Laud; 12 Dull; 13 Load; 14 Disc; 15 Clod; 16 Daze.
GAZELLE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Laurence Olivier; 2 Insomnia; 3 Sudan; 4 Four; 5 Olympia; 6 Unicorn; 7 Ramadan; 8 International Association of Athletics Federations; 9 Burton; 10 Sir Walter Raleigh.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Appropriate; 9 Unravel; 10 Lynch; 11 Talon; 12 Sprouts; 13 On view; 15 Warsaw; 18 Enchant; 20 Alibi; 22 Rains; 23 Compere; 24 Tennis balls.
Down: 2 Peril; 3 Revenue; 4 Polish; 5 Idler; 6 Tongues; 7 Auctioneers; 8 Ghostwriter; 14 Vaccine; 16 Anaemia; 17 Stocks; 19 Arson; 21 Ideal.

QUICK

Across: 4 Sortie; 7 Airstrip; 8 Ostler; 10 Trash; 13 Hope; 14 Silo; 15 Sofa; 16 Kim; 17 Foul; 19 Rhea; 21 Badminton; 23 Sari; 24 Dial; 26 Pup; 27 Oval; 29 Ewes; 32 Buoy; 33 Psalm; 34 August; 35 Executes; 36 Beggar.
Down: 1 Halts; 2 Trial; 3 Etch; 4 Spoof; 5 Rite; 6 Iberia; 9 Sparta; 11 Rid; 12 So far; 13 Holiday; 15 Sum; 16 Ken; 18 Odious; 20 Holes; 21 Bap; 22 Nil; 23 Suture; 25 Eel; 28 Voter; 30 Waltz; 31 Smash; 32 Bung; 33 Puck.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sabor, 4 Day off, 9 Cansado, 10 Nieto, 11 Nest, 12 Toaster, 13 Mes, 14 Into, 16 Last, 18 Sky, 20 Hottest, 21 Apio, 24 Voice, 25 Alumnas, 26 Siglos, 27 Hoses.
Down: 1 Second, 2 Bones, 3 Read, 5 Annually, 6 Oyentes, 7 Floors, 8 Boats, 13 Monedero, 15 Nothing, 17 Chives, 18 Steam, 19 Bosses, 22 Piñas, 23 Push.

NONAGRAM

arco, calf, carl, cart, ciao, clot, coal, coat, coif, coil, coir, cola, colt, fact, floc, foci, laic, loci, orca, otic, taco, talc, torc, acari, actor, calif, carat, carol, coati, coral, craft, croft, facia, focal, octal, aortic, coital, facial, factor, frolic, lictor, lorica, racial, flatcar, fractal, trifocal, FACTORIAL.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

