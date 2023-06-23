Trans Group Targets Malaga Lidl Supervisor For Calling Trans Woman ‘Gentleman’

By John Ensor • 23 June 2023 • 13:48

Trans Huellas. Credit: Asociacion Trans Huellas/Facebook.com

A Lidl supermarket in Malaga has denied firing one of its supervisors after it was alleged the employee continually referred to an ‘obviously’ transgender woman as ‘gentleman.’

On Thursday, June 22, Cristina Alias, of the Trans Huellas association in the province of Malaga, took to social media to denounce what she called ‘trans aggression’ that she experienced on a recent shopping trip to Lidl, according to OK Diario.

The incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday, June 21, when according to Alias, the supervisor of a Lidl supermarket in Malaga referred to her as ‘gentleman. . .three or four times.’ Alias, who was with a friend at the time, filed a complaint because, according to her version of events, she told the supermarket worker several times that she was ‘a woman.’

Alias, who is the president of Trans Huellas in Malaga, suffered the ‘attack’ despite the fact that, according to her complaint, it was ‘obvious from her clothes and a bracelet with the rainbow flag that she was talking to a trans person.’

Despite this, the supermarket supervisor ‘insisted on calling me “gentleman.”’ Allegedly once outside of the store, the supermarket manager apologised.

However, several media outlets have published the alleged dismissal of the worker, which, according to local sources at the supermarket chain, is a totally false claim. The worker who was accused of being ‘transphobic’ is still employed by Lidl, despite a campaign launched by various LGTBI groups.

In a radio interview, Alias said: ‘From the first moment I told her that I was a woman… then she insisted on calling me “gentleman” and so on until she accompanied me to the exit of the store where she apologised but called me “gentleman.”’

According to Alias, if the supermarket ‘invested a tenth of what it spends on training staff on directing customers to the self-payment system to instead teaching staff to treat the LGTBI community with respect, this would not happen.’

Alias concluded: ‘I don’t want any compensation, what I want is for this to be known and for Lidl to know what happened and to take measures after the aggression I suffered today [on the 21st] and which has meant, at least for me, a very serious aggression.’