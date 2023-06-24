Tui Flight Delayed Due To Chaotic Stag Party

By John Ensor • 24 June 2023 • 10:45

Tui Holiday Company. Credit: TuiUK/Twitter.com

Stag party revellers caused havoc earlier this week and had to be ejected from a plane just prior to take off due to their rowdy and threatening behaviour.

Excited holidaymakers had to endure a three-hour delay when a group of seven stag do lads caused disruption on board a Tui flight from Cardiff to Bulgaria on Thursday, June 24, writes Wales Online.

To add insult to injury, once the group had been removed, a logistical misunderstanding meant that all the remaining passengers also had to get off the with their baggage and be re-processed.

The trouble started when the rowdy group began swearing and wolf-whistling at the cabin crew. Many fellow passengers began to boo them when they were warned about their conduct.

According to reports the group of seven part-goers began swearing and wolf-whistling at cabin crew after they were told they told that during the four-hour flight, drinking alcohol was forbidden.

Warnings from Cabin staff seemed to provoke an angry reaction from the men, leading to security staff being summoned to control the situation, just minutes before the aircraft was due to take-off.

One eyewitness reported: ‘There were seven of them, and the groom was dressed as a pilot. They were all Welsh I’m ashamed to say. It was very unnerving, especially for the passengers in the rows around them.

‘Surely there is a duty of care in the airport bar when people are obviously flying and they keep serving them alcohol. It makes you think.’

Eventually, five of the group were persuaded to leave the plane, the other two became increasingly belligerent and refused to get off, allegedly ‘squaring up’ to security staff.

According to one passenger: ‘One of the men then said he was in the forces and had used a gun before. Eventually, they did walk off while swearing loudly.’

Eventually, all the members of the stag party vacated the aircraft, but the passenger’s woes didn’t end there. It also came to light that due to the incident, some confusion over the number of passengers arose. This then meant that all Tui customers had to disembark and reboard. The flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 1:30 pm, eventually departed at 4:30 pm.

A Tui spokesperson said: ‘We would like to apologise to customers on board flight TOM6412 from Cardiff to Bulgaria yesterday for the delay in taking off. We can confirm that the flight was delayed due to disruptive passengers on board the flight. The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our highest priority, and we have a zero-tolerance policy to disruptive behaviour on our flights. The customers involved were offloaded and the flight was able to continue its journey.’

One unhappy customer said: ‘Tui should not have let them on board the flight in the first place. We heard the group in the terminal an hour before the flight and they were being extremely noisy. I was dreading getting on the plane to be honest.’