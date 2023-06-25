Lukashenko Brokers ‘Peace’ Deal Between Putin And Prigozhin

By John Ensor • 25 June 2023 • 0:02

Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

Despite all the threats from the Wagner chief and the promised retribution from Putin, it seems that the revolution has been called off, for now.

Saturday, June 24, has been an eventful one in Russia, what seemed like the beginnings of a civil war has now been scaled down in an uneasy peace agreement, according to the Telegraph.

Events have moved very rapidly, with confusing and sometimes contradictory reports of what was actually happening.

Following reports of the Wagner army heading towards Moscow, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus offered to step in and mediate on behalf of the Russian president. He has known Progozhin personally for nearly two decades.

What follows is a brief timeline of the events.

At Around 12:25 am, Prigozhin announced that his men were entering the Russian city of Rostov.

At 12:08 pm, Military exchanges took place between Russian forces loyal to Putin and Prigozhin’s Wagner Group.

6:56 pm, Warlord Prigozhin announces that his troops were turning back, after issuing threats to march on Moscow.

9:05 pm, The Kremlin confirmed that a deal was struck where all charges of treason would be dropped against Prigozhin under the condition that the aggression was de-escalated and that he himself would move to Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the deal included an agreement that criminal charges against Prigozhin, for leading his Wagner mercenaries in rebellion, would be dropped.

An official statement from Belarus said: ‘The president of Belarus, having further clarified the situation through his own available channels, held talks with the head of the Wagner PMC (private military company), Yevgeny Prigozhin, in coordination with the President of Russia.’

It transpired that: ‘The talks lasted for an entire day. As a result, they came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloodbath on the territory of Russia.’

Speaking of today’s incredible events in Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky commented on Twitter: ‘Today, the world saw that the bosses of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of any predictability.’

After reiterating his country’s commitment to defend their homeland, he concluded: ‘And what will you, Russians, do? The longer your troops stay on Ukrainian land, the more devastation they will bring to Russia. The longer this person is in the Kremlin, the more disasters there will be.’