Putin’s Reaction to Armed Rebellion In Russia

By John Ensor • 24 June 2023 • 15:38

Putin's address to Russia. Credit: Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his nation today after seismic events continue to unfold in Russia, following the incredible turn of events yesterday.

On Saturday, June 24, President Putin delivered a speech to the people of Russia, the full transcript of which was posted by the Kremlin.

As the Kremlin announced a state of emergency, Putin referred to the armed rebellion, organized by the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, as the result of ‘exorbitant ambitions’ that led to treason and betrayal.

This is how Russian President Vladimir Putin described the situation in a televised address to both Russian civilians and its military personnel. He also appealed to those ‘who were dragged into a criminal adventure by deceit or threats, pushed onto the path of a serious crime – an armed rebellion.’

A clearly worried President Putin urged the rebels ‘not to make a fatal and tragic, unique mistake, to make the only right choice – to stop participating in criminal acts.’ Putin vowed that there will be a harsh reaction to the events that are unfolding minute by minute.

Putin appealed to his people’s national pride, by saying how Russian troops are now fighting heroically against ‘neo-Nazis and their masters,’ once again claiming that ‘virtually the entire military, economic, information machine of the West’ is directed against the Russian Federation.

Speaking directly about the main situation that faces his rule he said that a split in unity is ‘essentially, apostasy from one’s own people, from comrades-in-arms who are now fighting at the front, this is a stab in the back.’

Drawing similarities with Russia’s turbulent past he went on to say how the same blow was dealt in 1917, when the victory in the First World War was stolen from Russia, and the country itself, like its army, was destroyed: ‘We won’t let this happen again.’

Blaming ‘exorbitant ambitions and personal interests,’ on the part of the rebels he said the perpetrators were pushing Russia ‘to anarchy and fratricide, to defeat, in the end, and capitulation.’

Putin promised that the reaction would be tough, and the rebels will be punished: ‘We will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats, including from internal betrayal. The Armed Forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders.’

As Prigozhin’s forces advance toward the capital, Moscow is bracing itself for the onslaught. Putin continued: ‘Additional antiterrorist measures’ have been introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions. ‘Resolute actions will also be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains difficult.’

He concluded his address with those ‘who raised arms against their comrades betrayed Russia and will answer for it. We will save and defend what is dear and sacred to us, and together with our Motherland we will overcome any trials, we will become even stronger.’