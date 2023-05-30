Writing on the wall for Putin claim former allies

By John Ensor • 30 May 2023 • 15:45

Credit: Dom Kobb/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Two former supporters of President Putin are claiming that the patience of some Russian elites is wearing thin.

Moscow-born, Igor Strelkov, 52, has alleged that signs of unrest are evident, and that the Russian president risks a coup, according to Metro, May 29.

The ‘smuta,’ as it is known, was a time of anarchy, leading to a violent overthrow of Russian Tsardom, something that Strelkov claims has already begun in Putin’s Russia.

He hints that the Wagner private army is pulling out of Bakhmut and could be instrumental in removing Putin. Strelkov has also alleged that Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is in collusion with others within Putin’s circle of power.

Strelkov is a former Russian army and Federal Security Service (FSB) officer. He played a major part in the annexation of Crimea on behalf of the Russian Federation and his words are taken very seriously by his 800,000 Telegram followers.

‌In a recent statement, he announced: ‘Prigozhin has declared war on part of the military and state elite.

‌’Naturally, he is not alone. If he was just by himself, he would have been eliminated.’

He went on to say that Prigozhin had 80,000 men under his command something that would only be allowed because of his strong links to ‘Putin’s circle.’

‌’He is a member of the ruling mafia, of one of its groupings. And now we are observing how one of the groupings is breaking the current situation.

‘We see the declaration of a coup attempt.’ He continued that, ‘Wagner is rushing to move its men back to bases.’

‌He wound up his statement by saying: ‘This allows me to conclude that pre-revolutionary social turmoil has started [against Putin],’ before finally saying that just one major blow from Ukraine could be the catalyst: ‌’No later than late summer the internal political situation in the country might change beyond recognition.’

Another Russian turncoat, Gallyamov, said: ‌’The logic of their reflections will be something like this: “The new authorities are also Russians, only they are against Putin and for democracy.

‘”And what about Putin? Why should I now take a machine gun in my hands because of him? [He can] go to hell. It’s his own fault, he invented this stupid war…we are sick with [his] corruption”‘