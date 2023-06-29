Aston Villa Secure Signing Of Huge Spanish International Star From La Liga

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 16:21

Image of plaque on wall at Aston Villa FC. Credit: steve buchan/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Aston Villa have completed the signing this Thursday, June 29, of Villarreal’s Spanish international defender, Pau Torres.

According to the respected football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the player will join the Premier League club in the Midlands on a five-year deal.

He tweeted: “More on Pau Torres. Aston Villa are now preparing documents — understand the contract will be valid until June 2028. #AVFC Five year deal being drafted, medical tests being scheduled. Unai Emery will have the centre back he wanted since day 1 at the club”.

Unai Emery know Torres from his time in charge of Villarreal

Villa’s coach Unai Emery will no doubt be elated at getting his man, he has been chasing a quality centre-half since he took over from Steven Gerrard on October 24, 2022.

He coached the player during his time in charge of the La Liga side between 2020 and 2022 so is very familiar with his talents. They were both a part of the side that won the Europa League in 2021.

The 26-year-old made his debut for Spain on October 4, 2019, in a qualifying match against Malta, under Robert Moreno, in the 2020 UEFA European Championships.

Incredibly, Torres came on as a sub for the legendary Sergio Ramos and scored a goal just one minute after entering the pitch.

Apart from a loan spell with Malafa CF in the 2018-19 season, Torres has spent his whole professional football career with the Castellon side, Villarreal. He made a total of 173 appearances for them.

Villa hope to improve on last season’s 9th spot

Aston Villa finished in a very respectable 9th position last season, their highest placing since the 2010–11 season. Emery will now hope to capitalise on that in the upcoming campaign.

Youri Tielemans has already made the switch to Villa Park after Leicester City were relegated. The talented 26-year-old Belgian international midfielder had allowed his contract to run down and was available on a free transfer. He was on Arsenal’s radar but ultimately chose to sign for Villa.