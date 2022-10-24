By Chris King • 24 October 2022 • 21:45

Premier League club Aston Villa confirm their new manager

Unai Emery has been confirmed as the new manager of Premier League club Aston Villa.

UPDATE: Monday, October 24 at 9:45pm

Aston Villa have this evening, Monday, October 24, confirmed 50-year-old Spanish coach Unai Emery as their new manager. He will join the club from LaLiga side Villarreal, but will reportedly not start his new role until November 1.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new Head Coach. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 24, 2022

The Midlands club is believed to have paid the £5.2million release clause in Emery’s Villarreal contract to secure the services of one of Europe’s most accomplished coaches.

A statement on Aston Villa’s official site read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach. Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League last season”.

It continued: “A highly experienced top-level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final. Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed”.

Monday, October 24 at 8:39pm

According to a report in The Sun today, Monday, October 24, the former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been identified by Aston Villa as a replacement for Steven Gerrard. They claim that the Premier League club is prepared to pay the £5.2million release clause in Emery’s Villarreal contract.

Respected football journalist Guillem Balagaue also tweeted that negotiations were believed to be progressing very well for Emery to be the next manager of Villa.

Unai Emery to #AstonVilla practically done All afternoon of negotiations going "very well" Villarreal players think he is gone We are at the "99.9%" stage He wanted a new chance in the PL What a top top manager Villa are getting!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bHGrtem75b — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) October 24, 2022

The 50-year-old Spaniard is said to be mulling the offer over, which could see him make a return to English football. He led the LaLiga side to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season after turning down a big-money offer from Newcastle United’s Saudi-backed owners.

Gerrard was sacked last week by the Midlands outfit after a defeat by Fulham. Aaron Danks took charge of the Villa Park players as interim boss and immediately led them to a resounding 4-0 win over Brentford last weekend.

Sporting Lisbon’s 37-year-old coach Ruben Amorim was also known to be on Villa’s wish list but his £20 million release clause proved to be a stumbling block. After guiding the club to its first Portuguese title in 19 years, the former Portugal midfielder has been touted as one of Europe’s most promising young managers and has already attracted attention from both Manchester United and Chelsea.

Other names believed to be in the frame are Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino but it is thought they are prepared to wait for a better offer from a club involved in the Champions League.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.