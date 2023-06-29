Mystery In Moscow As Russian Bank Vice-President ‘Falls Out Of A Window’

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 17:32
Image of Kristina Baikova.
Credit: Baza Telegram
A death has shocked residents in Moscow after the vice-president of a bank mysteriously ‘fell out of a window’ in the Russian capital.
According to the Baza Telegram channel, at the time of the incident, 28-year-old Kristina Baikova was in her apartment with a 34-year-old friend named Andrei.
The Loko-Bank executive subsequently fell out of the eleventh-floor apartment’s window – located on Moscow’s Khodynsky Boulevard – to her death on June 23. A full investigation into the event is said to have been launched by the police.
When quizzed by the authorities, Andrei allegedly informed them that he had been invited to Kristina’s apartment for drinks. He claimed that at around 3 am she decided to go out onto the balcony, from where she somehow fell to her death out of the window.
Local media sources reported that the bank executive died instantly at the scene from the injuries she sustained in the fall.
Prior to being appointed as the vice president of Loko-Bank in the Lefortovo District of the city, Kristina had been working at the Moscow Credit Bank (MCB).
Last year, 64-year-old Ravil Maganov, the chairman of the board of directors at Russian oil giant Lukoil, died under mysterious circumstances after also falling out of a window at the Central Clinical Hospital.
At the time of the ‘accident’, the company had been very vociferous in its criticism of President Vladimir Putin and the conflict with Ukraine. Maganov was at the hospital facility for unspecified treatment when he allegedly fell out of a window on the sixth floor of the building.
Patients were apparently not allowed on the side of the building he fell from so that only added to the mystery. A packet of cigarettes was supposedly found near the spot he fell from, leading to suggestions that he had gone there to smoke in secret.
As reported by the Russian News Agency ENews112: ‘The chairman of LUKOIL’s board of directors has died as a result of a fall from a Moscow hospital window’.
It continued: ‘Ravil Maganov, 67, was being treated in a ward on the 6th floor. Investigators will have to determine the cause of the fall of the famous oil worker. Law enforcement authorities are working at the site’.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
